The Morning After: A Tamagotchi made with real egg
Tama (partially) means egg.
It’s Labor Day, so tech news typically slows down. We’ve still got some intriguing headlines to share, though, like, er, a new Tamagotchi. Bandai’s newest digital pet is made with recycled eggshells. The Original Tamagotchi Celebration digital pet is even colored like a tan/brown egg, with green and white designs with pink accents and buttons.
In ways, it’s a bit of a throwback compared to the recently released Tamagotchis. In May, the company re-released Tamagotchi Connection, the model with a faux antenna, to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Last year’s Tamagotchi Uni had WiFi connectivity and gave users access to the Tamaverse.
This one is a little more basic, and it’s available at Amazon, currently on pre-order for $30.
— Mat Smith
The biggest stories you might have missed
You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!
There’s a creepy, sonar-like sound coming through one of Starliner’s speakers
Mission Control is trying to help figure out the source of a pulsing noise.
Starliner is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station and return to Earth, uncrewed, in just a matter of days, but it’s keeping the team busy before it departs. On Saturday, astronaut Butch Wilmore alerted NASA’s Mission Control to an unexplained “strange noise” coming from a speaker in the spacecraft. You can hear the mystery sound right , around the 45-second mark.
Engadget review recap
The Pixel 9 phones are surprisingly great.
Given the speed of tech news and announcements, sometimes our more involved reviews might pass under the radar. Our bi-weekly (ish) recap should make sure nothing gets missed. This second edition includes our reviews of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and the latest CoPilot+ laptop from Dell.
The best Labor Day sales from Apple, Amazon, Samsung and more
Wasn’t it just Prime Day?
The final summer holiday weekend is here, and there are Labor Day sales. Historically, Labor Day isn’t a big deal for tech bargains, but there are usually a few worth your time. Some good deals cut a chunk of change off several MacBook models.