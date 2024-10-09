The Morning After: Boring Company’s Vegas Loop plagued by lost drivers, trespassers and skateboarders

Elon Musk’s Boring Company pitched that its Vegas Loop, underground tunnels built below Las Vegas, would reduce gridlock in some of the busiest parts of the city, offering a new transport solution that isn’t a monorail. People are transported by ordinary Tesla vehicles in tunnels and terminals that are often difficult to get to. (At least, that was my experience earlier this year.)

It hasn’t been the transport game changer the company promised, though. A report from Fortune elaborated on what’s actually happening in those tunnels, saying there have been at least 67 trespassing reports since 2022 and 22 instances of other vehicles following Teslas into the tunnels and stations.

Boring’s monthly reports to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority also showed several instances of “property damage, theft, technical issues or injuries, near-misses and trespassing or intrusions.” Some curated highlights include a skateboarder who snuck into the tunnels through a passenger pickup station and two people spotted sleeping in one of the tunnel stations.

And yet (and yet!) county commissioners approved a plan last May to expand the tunnels to 65 miles and add 69 passenger stations.

A $300 VR headset without major compromises.

If you were intrigued by Meta’s continued VR experiments but put off by the price of the Quest 3, then the Quest 3S may be for you. It’s a slightly bulkier, slightly less sharp version of Meta’s last standalone VR headset, but starting at $300, it’s much less than the Quest 3’s $500 launch price. There are compromises with display resolution and lenses, but it packs the same powerful processor as the Quest 3, so it should run games and apps just as quickly. Expect our full review soon, but so far we’re impressed.

The best $200 drone ever made

The DJI Neo may be an inexpensive, beginner-friendly drone, but it still has powerful features, like subject tracking and quick shots. Surprisingly, this is a cheap $200 drone arguably worth considering. Just be prepared for the noise it makes.

Including Geoffrey Hinton, the Godfather of AI.

Two scientists have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics “for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks.” John Hopfield, an emeritus professor of Princeton University, devised an associative kind of memory that can store and reconstruct images and other patterns in data. Geoffrey Hinton, dubbed the Godfather of AI, pioneered a way to autonomously find properties in data, leading to the ability to identify picture elements.

