The Morning After: Did Sony just reveal the PS5 Pro design?

Sony shared a first glimpse of its plans to celebrate PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, and it seems PS5 Pro is coming to the party. Its decorative logo includes an image of the rumored upgrade to the current-gen PS5 console. Zoom between the S of the PlayStation logo and the 3, to reveal a different rectangle to the PS5s that appears elsewhere. The main change appears to be a differently proportioned console — if this is the Pro, it’ll be shorter than the OG PS5 — and have more stripes across the body, making it look a lot like the PS5 Pro rendering leaked in late August. How much, though? And how much more powerful?

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Prime Video's much-needed overhaul

Adobe’s Photoshop can now generate AI images via prompts like Dall-E or Midjourney

Fujifilm GFX 100 II: The king of medium-format mirrorless cameras

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

A powerful and lightweight $200 drone.

Engadget

DJI’s much-leaked $200 drone is for content creators and casual users alike. It’s tiny and easy to use thanks to novice-friendly propeller guards, palm takeoff and voice control. It has a suite of powerful features, like ActiveTrack, Quick Shots, FPV controller support, smartphone control and the ability to record yourself with the DJI Mic 2. The Neo’s 1,435mAh lithium-ion battery is incredibly light but supports up to 17 minutes of fly time, or around 13 to 14 minutes in the real world. It’s reasonably priced too.

Continue reading.

One of the best games Sony has ever made.

Sony

Sony might have finally made a cute in-house official PlayStation mascot. It may have found its Mario. However, Astro Bot is not just for kids. It feels purpose-built for video game fans. According to Engadget’s Jessica Conditt, it’s a skill-driven celebration of everything that makes the format so memorable and joyful, and an excellent introduction to the language of games.

Continue reading.

You can access No Such Podcast on all major platforms.

The National Security Agency has a podcast to bring “people to the table from across the agency to discuss our role as a combat support agency, our foreign signals intelligence and cybersecurity missions, and so much more.” The podcast is far from Edward Snowden-level sharing. The NSA’s chief of strategic communications, Sara Siegle, is quick to add that some of the agency’s work is too sensitive to discuss. The first episodes have focused on cybersecurity and the agency’s role in finding Osama Bin Laden.

Continue reading.

Say goodbye to your free time.

Get ready to get addicted.

Continue reading.