The Morning After: Remembering the Switch

It's been eight years since Nintendo released its revolutionary hybrid console, and while many have spent the last couple of those itching for sequel hardware, it's a good time to recall how Nintendo smashed expectations and continued to forge its own path in gaming, graphical fidelity be damned.

Whether it was its core conceit — a handheld and a TV-connected console — or Nintendo's continued production line of hit games, which included arguably the best game of the decade , we have a lot to say. And let's not forget the Switch came before the Steam Deck and the tidal wave of handheld gaming PCs that have appeared in recent years. Nintendo proved people would play triple-A games without being tethered to their TV.

We've pulled together some of the Engadget team's reflections. I love to say "reflections".

— Mat Smith

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A judge's ruling this week may have finally ended Apple's anti-competitive app commissions.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple was using loopholes to circumvent her own ruling against the company from 2021 . Companies are wasting no time streamlining payments outside of Apple's walled garden, and Spotify is the latest to make these changes.

With the latest update available in the App Store, the Spotify app has added external links, so it can advertise lower prices and different tiers without giving nearly a third of its revenue generated back to Apple.

This could be a major change for the App Store ecosystem and Apple's business if it comes into effect. Developers would no longer have to fork over 30 percent of iOS app revenue to Apple, which could cost the company billions. Spotify and Netflix are among the major companies that don't allow users to sign up for a subscription through their iOS apps, due to the cut Apple takes.

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The third season of Squid Game arrives June 27.

Netflix Netflix

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the final season of Squid Game. It suggests that the games restart after a failed uprising led by the show's protagonist, Seong Gi-hun, or Player 456.

In the teaser, Player 456 is brought back into a room full of players — inside a coffin. When he wakes up, the games resume, players are segregated into groups, mother and son are separated and, curiously, there's a baby crying by the end of the teaser.

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Google's annual I/O developer conference is coming on May 20, but for the first time, there are two events. The classic I/O 2025 kicks off on May 20, and a week earlier, on May 13, there's also The Android Show: I/O Edition, a dedicated showcase for, you guessed it, Android.

Google's I/O keynote will be available to watch on Google's YouTube channel and right here once the livestream is up on May 20 at 1PM ET. The Android Show: I/O Edition will also go up on Google's Android YouTube channel on May 13 at 1PM ET — we've already embedded it above. Oh, and here's what we're expecting to see .

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