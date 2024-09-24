The Morning After: Elon blocks blocking
Plus: Is macOS Sequoia any good?
At some point, we’ve all encountered someone who just doesn’t get boundaries. They get too deep into our personal space, oblivious — or all too aware — of our discomfort. This problem is magnified online where there’s instant access to someone’s broader digital footprint, which can be a vector for abuse. It’s why most platforms have some sort of block feature, enabling people to limit some user’s access to their lives.
Elon Musk announced a change to X’s policies to enable users you’ve blocked to see your posts. They won’t be able to interact with you, but they will see what you’re posting to the platform. Musk has railed against the block feature before, saying users could already get around this by switching to a non-blocked account. Which is true, in the sort of tell-on-yourself way that suggests he’s got form not respecting someone’s boundaries.
Obviously, the reasons this is a terrible, dreadful, no-good and generally bad idea are so long we’d be here forever trying to list them. But it’s a good reminder that X is a place that thinks trust and safety are four-letter words.
— Dan Cooper
All the news you might have missed
There's a new macOS out, and this one is actually rather nifty, according to Devindra Hardawar. Now, Dev uses it to play mobile games during meetings, but we don't recommend you do the same.
Company CEO Pavel Durov has seen the light.
It's amazing what a short stay in a French prison can do to change someone's long-held beliefs about privacy.
Officials say it’s about security, not protecting Detroit.
Given the integrations necessary to make most EVs run, it's likely the move would act as a de-facto ban on Chinese EV imports.