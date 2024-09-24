The Morning After: Elon blocks blocking

At some point, we’ve all encountered someone who just doesn’t get boundaries. They get too deep into our personal space, oblivious — or all too aware — of our discomfort. This problem is magnified online where there’s instant access to someone’s broader digital footprint, which can be a vector for abuse. It’s why most platforms have some sort of block feature, enabling people to limit some user’s access to their lives.

Now guess which platform is ending the ability to block people. Yup, that one .

Elon Musk announced a change to X’s policies to enable users you’ve blocked to see your posts. They won’t be able to interact with you, but they will see what you’re posting to the platform. Musk has railed against the block feature before, saying users could already get around this by switching to a non-blocked account. Which is true, in the sort of tell-on-yourself way that suggests he’s got form not respecting someone’s boundaries.

Obviously, the reasons this is a terrible, dreadful, no-good and generally bad idea are so long we’d be here forever trying to list them. But it’s a good reminder that X is a place that thinks trust and safety are four-letter words.

Logitech MX Creative Console review: An affordable entry point into edit panels

How to watch Meta Connect 2024

Reduce the number of screens you need to stare at each day.

There’s a new macOS out, and this one is actually rather nifty, according to Devindra Hardawar. The new operating system’s killer feature is the ability to mirror your iPhone on your Mac, which helps you keep your eyes on one screen instead of two . Now, Dev uses it to play mobile games during meetings, but we don’t recommend you do the same.

Company CEO Pavel Durov has seen the light.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced the messaging app will now hand over the IP addresses and phone numbers of users when law enforcement requests it . It’s amazing what a short stay in a French prison can do to change someone’s long-held beliefs about privacy.

Officials say it’s about security, not protecting Detroit.

BYD

The White House has a plan to ban Chinese (and Russian) hardware and software from any internet-connected car in the US . Given the integrations necessary to make most EVs run, it’s likely the move would act as a de-facto ban on Chinese EV imports.