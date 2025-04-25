The Morning After: The Switch 2 pre-order struggle

Nintendo may not have enough Switch 2 consoles for everyone, it seems. It's struggling to meet demand both in Japan and the US, where pre-orders were already delayed due to the tariff fiasco. The official release date for the console, June 5, remains unchanged. However, if you signed up ahead of time on Nintendo's site, you may have received an email granting you access to place your order through Nintendo.

The company recently emailed users to inform them it has noted "very high demand" for the console, so "your invitation email may arrive after the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, scheduled for June 5." Yeah, your chance to pre-order might happen after the console has already gone on sale.

In Japan, when Nintendo offered the chance to "register your interest" in purchasing a Switch 2, 2.2 million people applied. That's almost two percent of the country's population.

You don't have to buy your console direct from Nintendo, of course, but getting the Switch 2 elsewhere has also been challenging. Best Buy, Walmart and Target pre-orders opened at midnight yesterday, while GameStop in-person and online pre-orders started at 11am. And all of those retailers have either already sold out, or list the console as "coming soon."

Did you manage to get an order in? And did you get the Piranha Plant camera?

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Fetch my red bob!

After adding music and math to its app, Duolingo is now introducing lessons for the true love language: chess. Lessons for beginners and intermediate players will initially be in beta in its iOS app.

The app will start by asking you how much you know about chess, then tailor lessons based on your level — I assume it asks you what the horsey piece is called. If you already know how each piece moves, you'll face Duolingo's Oscar in mini -puzzles, where you have to capture certain pieces using a specified piece. You can also play full level-appropriate games against Oscar — but no other humans for now.

Continue reading.

An original hit RPG.

Engadget Engadget

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has many excited. Maybe it's the dreamy Belle Époque aesthetic and design. Maybe it's the gloriously pulpy concept of an all-powerful Paintress dooming humankind to an ever-shortening mortal clock. Maybe it's the characters, bolstered by a starry voice-artist roster, and nuanced animation and story. (Maybe, at this point in gaming, it's the $50 price tag.) The surprise boss, however, might be the remake of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, which stealth-launched the day before Expedition 33. Our lives can only take one RPG at a time — this compelling, gorgeous RPG is worth your time. And it's already on Xbox Game Pass.

Continue reading.

Yes, there's RGB lighting.

Razer Razer

Razer's Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition is the company's first vertical mouse. Vertical designs can be a more ergonomic mouse options, particularly if you experience discomfort when spending long stretches at a computer. Like me, hi.

The Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition has eight programmable buttons and promises a battery life of up to six months. It has a 71.7-degree tilt, so you hold it in a handshake-like grip, which can reduce strain in long-use sessions. There's also a support on the base that aims to cut down on wrist friction. The cost of ergonomic comfort? $120.

Continue reading.

Dangle dangle.

Moto

Motorola is introducing the Moto Buds Loop, the company's first take on wireless open-ear earbuds. Instead of completely covering your ear, the Moto Buds Loops cuff the outside, almost like a piercing, blocking out less of the world around you, while still letting you hear your music. Motorola says the earbuds have 12mm drivers and Sound by Bose technology, which means they're tuned for clarity and balance. They also use a combination of AI and dual microphones to minimize background noise.

Continue reading.