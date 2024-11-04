The Morning After: FBI warns about fake election security videos

At the start of the weekend, the FBI issued a statement addressing videos “falsely claiming to be from the FBI relating to election security.” That includes one claiming the bureau had “apprehended three linked groups committing ballot fraud,” and one about Kamala Harris’ husband.

Disinformation has seemingly grown substantially in the final few days, with the presidential election kicking off tomorrow. Late last week, the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said they’d traced two other videos back to “Russian influence actors,” including one falsely depicting individuals from Haiti voting illegally in multiple counties in Georgia.

Just a couple of days to go, then everything will be fine. Right?

— Mat Smith

Get this delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

The biggest tech stories you missed

Amazon Prime’s free games for November include Dishonored and Guardians of the Galaxy

Election 2024: What will the candidates do about the digital divide?

Engadget review recap: Amazon’s colorful Kindle, DJI’s latest action cam and more

It’s all about the Mac mini.

In this episode, Devindra and producer Ben Ellman dive into all of Apple’s new M4 hardware: the new iMac, Mac mini and refreshed MacBook Pros. But seriously, it’s mostly them fanboying over the Mac mini.

Listen here.

Hands-on with Meta’s first AR glasses.

Engadget

If you’re a little curious about the future of augmented reality, Meta’s Orion prototype makes the most compelling case yet. They’re still incredibly chonky, but Orion is about more than finally making AR glasses a reality. It’s also the company’s best shot at becoming less dependent on Apple and Google, their app stores. Karissa Bell goes hands-on.

Continue reading.

It could eventually be a 100-person group.

Disney recently formed a dedicated emerging technologies unit. Dubbed the Office of Technology Enablement, the group will coordinate the company’s exploration, adoption and use of artificial intelligence, AR and VR tech across all things Disney. A Disney spokesperson told Engadget the Office of Technology Enablement won’t take over any existing AI and XR projects at the company. Instead, it will support Disney’s other teams, many of which are already working on products using those technologies.

Continue reading.