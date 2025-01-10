The Morning After: Introducing the best of CES 2025 winners

As we finish up our live coverage of all things CES, it's time to pick the best in show. So many of the new things we saw this year had an AI component, with a noticeable uptick in AR glasses, hearing aid earbuds, solar-powered tech, emotional support robots and robot vacuums. (Why this year, robovacs?)

Our list of CES 2025 winners covers various categories, ranging from typical Engadgety things like PCs, home entertainment and gaming to themed winners in sustainability and accessibility.

In fact, our best-in-show winner was an accessibility pick: the WeWalk Smart Cane 2. A high-tech version of the mobility cane for people who are blind seemed like the best helpful application of AI. With a new voice assistant powered by GPT, users can speak directly to the cane to get navigation guidance, with sensors that alert the user of upcoming obstacles. Since the cane can handle things like turn-by-turn navigation, users don't have to worry about holding a smartphone while trying to get around.

There were plenty of other winners too. Which laptop beat the rest? Read on for more!

— Mat Smith

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The biggest tech stories you missed

As the EV approaches the finish line, it's time to get critical.

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The automotive talk of CES was the Sony Afeela 1 — again. The company has been showing off some variation of this EV for five years at this point. Now, the car is almost ready to launch, and the more specifications we hear, the warier we're getting. The maximum charge rate of the Afeela 1 is 150 kW for its 91 kWh battery, which provides an estimated 300 miles of range. Compare that to a cheaper Lucid Air, which can charge twice as quickly and cover over 400 miles on a charge, you begin to see the problems. All of this in a car that's a heady almost-$90,000. The charming Tim Stevens takes Sony Honda Mobility to task — and not just for the company name.

Continue reading.

Sloth-koala robots? Sure.

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We've curated all the crazy (and sometimes useful) devices we spotted out in the wild of the show floor at CES. Weird doesn't necessarily mean bad — it just might not have the might of a multinational corporation... or the desire to change the world. Still, solar sun hat? Yes, please.

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Better screen, a better premise.

Samsung's The Frame TV lineup was a success. It doesn't just look like a black box when you're not using it, but rather blends in with your home decor by showing art on the screen, with a single-cable build that tidies the usual mess of the back of TVs. It inspired many imitators, but Samsung is finally back with a pro iteration. Most importantly, The Frame Pro now has a Neo QLED display — the same Mini LED tech that powers the company's high-end QN900 series TVs.

Continue reading.