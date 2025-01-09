The weirdest tech we saw at CES 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

All manner of tech is shown off at CES, from the mundane to the absolutely wild — and it's usually the oddest gadgets that steal the show. Thousands of exhibitors come from all over the world to show off their devices, and you never really know what they're gonna come up with. CES 2025 definitely did not disappoint on the wild-and-wacky tech front. Below, we've rounded up the weirdest tech at CES 2025 that we encountered — all of the crazy (and crazy useful) devices we spotted out in the wild of the show floor. Remember: weird doesn't necessarily mean bad — we actually want to buy some of these! But they're definitely not your run-of-the-mill laptop or TV from a big-name company you can find at your local big-box store.

EcoFlow Power Hat

Engadget

Do you want to look like a professor at Hogwarts while effortlessly charging a smartphone? Then we have the hat for you. The EcoFlow Power Hat includes an embedded set of Monocrystalline Silicon solar cells and a pair of charging ports. It looks dorky, sure, but it also looks pretty dang useful. It costs $129 and is available right now.

Roto VR Explorer

VR can easily show us digital vistas, but can't do much about natural movement. That's where this bizarre, and cool, spinning chair comes in. The Roto VR Explorer moves in the direction you tilt your head and has been designed to work with Meta Quest headsets, but can integrate with other models. Surprisingly, it doesn't seem to cause too much motion sickness. It costs $800 and is available now.

Yukai Mirumi

Say hello to Mirumi, the unbearably cute new robot from Yukai Engineering (be nice, it's a little shy) #CES2025 pic.twitter.com/miV8U71pnr — Engadget (@engadget) January 6, 2025

It wouldn't be CES without an adorable robot to steal our hearts. This year's cutie-pie is the Yukai Mirumi, and it's an absolute unit of a fluffball. All it really does is look cute and engage in eye contact, with occasional coy glances elsewhere as it plays hard to get. But that's enough. Playing with it feels like getting to know a new kitten, and we are totally fine with that. It should cost around $80 when it hits a crowdsourcing platform later this year.

Anker Solix Solar Beach Umbrella

Anker

Solar umbrellas are such a good idea. The thing is already open, to provide some much-needed shade, so may as well make it suck up juice from the sun. That's Anker's thought behind the Solix Solar Beach Umbrella. It uses perovskite solar cells in its panels, which are highly efficient, and offers of up to 80W of power. We don't have pricing or availability on this one yet, but it should arrive in time for summer.

Roborock Saros Z70

Roborock's new robo vac can pick up your dirty socks. #CES2025 pic.twitter.com/6TumFV6OJD — Engadget (@engadget) January 6, 2025

This is not a drill. The Roborock Saros Z70 robot vacuum boasts actual robotic arms that will pick up objects from the floor as it cleans. It can lift stuff up to 300 grams, so it excels with dirty socks, pet toys and even some light sandals. However, it looks like there's a cap on the number of items the AI can recognize. This handsy robovac doesn't have a price or release date yet.

Mecha Systems Comet

Engadget

The Mecha Systems Comet is the handheld computer of our dreams. This diminutive little doodad is a modular, Linux-based computer built for hobbyists, engineers, artists and roboticists. It boasts a 1.8 GHz ARM64 Quad-core processor, 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. However, everything is expandable and customizable. A magnetic snap interface allows folks to clip on all kinds of different control panels for unique use case scenarios. It's coming to Kickstarter soon, with a starting price of $160.

Jizai Mi-Mo

This is Mi-Mo a "general purpose AI robot" that looks kind of like the Pixar lamp on top of a small table. pic.twitter.com/yTHq8Smnoz — Karissa Bell (@karissabe) January 6, 2025

Here's another robot, and this one looks exactly like the iconic Pixar lamp. The Jizai Mi-Mo is described as a "general purpose AI robot" that "thinks and acts" on its own. It has a built-in camera and microphones, and uses multiple large language models for voice and image recognition. The company hopes that one day the robot will be used for simple childcare tasks, like reminding kids to do their homework. This is just a prototype for now, so there's no price or availability.

AirStudio One

Engadget

Why spring for both a microphone and headphones when you could just opt for this 2-in-1 oddball gadget? The AirStudio One is a decent wireless condenser microphone with a secret lurking underneath. When you open up the chassis, there's an audio interface, a wireless USB-C dongle and a pair of true wireless headphones. We couldn't really get a sense of how the mic sounded (CES is noisy) but this could be a real boon for musicians when it gets released later this year.

SwitchBot K20+ Pro

Engadget

Here's a robot vacuum with a built-in stand that allows it to wander the home while carrying something else, like an air purifier or a tablet. The SwitchBot K20+ Pro is described as a "multitasking" household assistant that can do stuff aside from cleaning a floor. To that end, it supports a wide variety of attachments and connects seamlessly to other SwitchBot appliances. Theoretically, this thing can also deliver drinks and snacks. It goes on sale later this year, but there's no price yet.

Haus.me microhaus Pro

Engadget

The Haus.me microhaus Pro is a tiny home with not-so-tiny ambitions. It can be placed just about anywhere, doesn't require professional contractors or site prep and is seismic California fire code and CAT-5 hurricane compliant. These 120-square foot domiciles also include floor-to-ceiling windows, a full-sized shower, a kitchen and a Murphy bed that folds up to reveal a table and two bench seats. The price starts at $35,000, which isn't that bad considering, well, it's a home. Preorders are open right now.

Govee Gaming Pixel Light

Engadget

Want a unique set piece for your gaming room? The Govee Gaming Pixel Light comes in two sizes, with the option to be placed on a desktop or mounted to a wall. Out of the box, users can choose from 150 pixel-based scenes, but that's just the beginning. The unit is programmable, both on the display itself or by using a companion app. That app actually has a chatbot, allowing folks to simply describe what they want to see. Pretty cool, right? It'll be available later this year and should cost $100.

MSI Mag Coreliquid A13

MSI made a concept CPU water block for CES 2025 that has a built-in turntable and it's kind of awesome. Sadly, there are no plans to put it into actual production. Also, the Lucky the dragon figure does not come included.@engadget pic.twitter.com/X70XJeAq8I — Sam Rutherford (@samrutherford) January 7, 2025

The MSI Mag Coreliquid A13 is a CPU cooler with a built-in turntable. Yeah. You read that right. It's based on the Mag Coreliquid A15 360, but adds a cute spinning table that goes directly inside a desktop computer. Now, the word turnable is apt here, but it doesn't play records. Instead, MSI showed off the device being used to spin around a dragon mascot character. It's very cool and I want it very much, but it's just a concept design for now. MSI has no plans to sell this thing.