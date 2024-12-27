The Morning After: Russia bans crypto mining in multiple regions

It's that quiet, end-of-December period for tech news. Still, alongside our usual retrospectives on tech in 2024, the Russian government is cracking down crypto, and final seasons of hit Netflix phenomena are on their way.

First, according to reports by the state-owned news agency Tass, the Russian government banned crypto mining in ten regions for six years. Russia has cited the industry's high power consumption rates as the primary reason behind the ban. Crypto mining operations already account for nearly 2.5 percent of US energy use. The Russian ban takes effect on January 1 and lasts until March 15, 2031. The currency has only been fully legal in Russia since November.

— Mat Smith

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The biggest tech stories you missed

Netflix released the second season yesterday.

No, I don't know what cliffhanger shenanigans wrapped up season 2 (it just came out!), but you won't have to wait too long to see how it all concludes. The Netflix-owned blog Tudum announced that the South Korean drama will return for its third and final season next year.

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From Animal Well to Vendetta Forever.

Engadget Engadget

After a bumper year in 2023, the last 12 months still offered plenty of amazing new releases. Whether you love a good indie or a big-budget production, there was something for you. And don't worry: we shifted our Balatro essays into their own dedicated story .

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The "indoor gardening appliance" is a mood lighting and grow light all in one.

LG LG

The latest high-tech lamp from LG pulls double-duty as a plant pot. LG says the lamp with a circular lampshade shines LEDs in five different intensities on whichever plants you want to grow. Then, at night, the lights fire upwards to create cozy mood lighting. The taller, standing lamp can hold up to 20 plants at a time and you don't need to worry about watering. There's a 1.5-gallon tank built into the base of the lamp.

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