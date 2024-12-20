The Morning After: Google accused of using novices to fact-check Gemini’s AI answers

Last week, Google allegedly instructed contract workers evaluating Gemini not to skip any prompts, regardless of their expertise, TechCrunch reports based on internal guidance it viewed.

Now, contractors have allegedly been instructed not to skip prompts that "require specialized domain knowledge" and to "rate the parts of the prompt you understand," adding a note that it's not an area they have knowledge in. Apparently, the only times contractors can skip now are if a big chunk of the information is missing or if it has harmful content.

Google filed a statement to Engadget, saying its raters "perform a wide range of tasks across many different Google products and platforms. They provide valuable feedback on more than just the content of the answers, but also on the style, format and other factors."

— Mat Smith

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The biggest tech stories you missed

A literal set and forget.

Lenovo

Elevation Lab has released an accessory for the Apple AirTag that extends its battery life by up to 10 years and makes it waterproof. The TimeCapsule contains your AirTag and two AA batteries. You don't need to open your AirTag and tinker with it — you only have to remove its backplate and coin battery before attaching it to the case. As you can see, it will make your tracking device a lot bigger and considerably heftier, so it's mostly ideal for use with large objects, such as vehicles and big suitcases. Peace of mind for $20 — plus two AAs.

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The concepts broke cover last year.

Honda is officially introducing two Series 0 electric vehicle prototypes at CES next year, and the company says they'll be available for purchase around the world sometime in 2026. The vehicles will be based on the futuristic-looking concepts the company presented at CES 2024, including a flagship model called the Saloon, which featured a low profile and aerodynamic design.

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The company teased a rollable laptop concept in 2022.

Lenovo Lenovo

According to images shared by leaker Evan Blass, Lenovo's sixth-generation ThinkBook Plus will have an extendable rolling display. The company first teased a "rollable" laptop concept in 2022. The display can extend and unroll until you effectively have two screens stacked on top of each other. Lenovo's images show a video call open on the top part of the display, and what looks like a PowerPoint presentation on the bottom. It looks a little weird.

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