The Morning After: US Supreme Court agrees to hear TikTok’s ban appeal

The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear TikTok owner ByteDance's appeal of a law that could ban the app. The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act is set to go into effect on January 19, the day before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. ByteDance claimed the law violates free speech rights, a position the ACLU has supported. The Justice Department defended the law in lower courts, citing concerns that the Chinese government could influence the company and collect data about American citizens.

The Supreme Court's response was fast — only two days after the company filed its appeal. Oral arguments are scheduled for January 10.

— Mat Smith

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— Mat Smith

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It's teaming with talent agency CAA to test 'likeness management technology.'

YouTube is teaming up with one of the world's largest talent agencies, CAA, to help its high-profile actors and athletes monitor their AI likenesses. The platform will test its "likeness management technology" with unnamed award-winning actors and top NBA and NFL athletes. Down the road, it will announce further testing for top YouTube creators, creative professionals and other talent agencies. It's largely aimed at removing depictions of their likenesses.

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It's about avoiding regulatory pressures and regulation.

Apple is shelving its plans to offer the iPhone for a monthly subscription, according to a Bloomberg report. The idea of an Apple hardware subscription was first rumored in 2022, but a hardware subscription might have required Apple to "follow the same regulations as credit card companies." It's part of a retreat from the headaches of financial services. Apple Pay Later shut down in June 2024, replaced with access to Affirm loans in Apple Pay as part of iOS 18, while the Apple Card is also reportedly in limbo as it tries to find a replacement partner for Goldman Sachs.

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It can flit between transparent and standard modes with the push of a button.

LG LG

LG's transparent wireless OLED TV is now available. The 77-inch OLED T has 4K resolution, the company's wireless transmission tech for video and audio and the ability to shift between transparent and opaque modes with the push of a button. And you pay just $60,000 for the privilege. Here's what we thought when we saw it early this year.

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