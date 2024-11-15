The Morning After: Our verdict on Apple’s M4 iMac

The final piece of Apple’s recent explosion of Mac hardware, the iMac is ready for review — and possible purchase — and it looks the same as ever.

One quiet update that transforms the lineup, beyond the powerful M4 chip, is the boost in base memory, finally giving the entry-level models 16GB instead of the miserly 8GB they used to get. With an unchanged design, there might seem to be no justification to buy or upgrade to the iMac M4. However, that extra memory allows you to do more than ever on an entry-level iMac, including 4K video editing and AAA gaming — to a degree. Having said that, upgrades remain expensive beyond the base loadout, which is already $1,299.

— Mat Smith

The biggest tech stories you missed

Apple’s AI-infused Final Cut Pro 11 is available

Google now offers a standalone Gemini app on iPhone

The new Xbox ad campaign is confused about what an Xbox is

Get this delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

It plans to remake it into a ‘very stupid website’ of a less harmful variety.

The Onion, arguably America’s biggest most influential source of satire, confirmed on Thursday its parent company has bought Infowars, the disgraced purveyor of Sandy Hook misinformation and vendor of pseudoscience supplements. The Onion posted on Bluesky its plans to transform the rebooted Infowars into “a very funny, very stupid website.”

The publication says it received the blessing of the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting to scoop up Infowars in a bankruptcy auction. Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit founded in the massacre’s aftermath, will reportedly advertise on the rebooted site.

Continue reading.

Apple, Amazon, Nintendo and more.

November is in full swing, which means Black Friday is right around the corner. If you want the best of the best deals, hold tight until the week before Thanksgiving. Still, the sales already available are some of the best this year. Rather than recommend things you already have/ don’t want, take a look at our extensive list — so far.

Continue reading.

Whether you’ve picked up a PS5 Pro or not.

Engadget

In the run up to gift-buying season, we’re updating our pick of the best games for all the gaming platforms. This time, it’s the PS5. With the massive library available, it’s easy to get a little lost scrolling through titles. From award-winning adventures to intense-action RPG experiences, there’s a world of incredible games to explore. Increasingly, the console has built up a collection of PS4 remakes and/or remasters too, offering the best playing experience for hits like Last of Us.

Continue reading.