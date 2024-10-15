The Morning After: Our verdict on the Meta Quest 3S

Meta’s latest play to get you into VR is a cheaper VR headset almost as capable as the $500 Quest 3. The Quest 3S brings some but not all of the top features of the more expensive headset. Compared to the Quest 2, it has a more capable processor, better hand and controller tracking and lets you dip your toes into mixed reality.

Costs have been cut: There are lower-res screens and cheaper Fresnel lenses, but Meta has cleverly cherry picked the right specs to ensure the Quest 3S feels as capable as the more expensive option. You get the same subtle, comfortable controllers and the camera arrays to track your environment.

You can also use the 3S to play Xbox titles and even connect to your PC for VR games like Half Life: Alyx. The Quest 3S starts at $300 with 128GB of storage. If you’re intrigued, check out our full review .

It offers most of the X-T50’s capabilities.

Fujifilm

The $799 X-M5 is for photographers on a budget or vloggers stepping up from a smartphone. Fujifilm cut a few features, like a viewfinder (EVF), to get to that price point, but it does have the company’s latest 26-megapixel X-Trans 4 CMOS sensor. There are also handy vlogging features, like a portrait enhancer, background defocus and product priority, much as we’ve seen on Sony’s vlogging Z-series cameras. It’s on presale for $799.

The company agreed to buy energy from 7 small nuclear reactors.

Google said it will partner with the startup Kairos Power to build seven small nuclear reactors in the US. The deal aims to farm 500 megawatts of nuclear power from the small modular reactors (SMRs) by the decade’s end. The first is expected to be up and running by 2030, with the rest arriving through 2035. It’s the first-ever corporate deal to buy nuclear power from SMRs. Small modular reactors are smaller than existing reactors. Their components are built inside a factory rather than onsite, which can help lower construction costs. It’s not a dead cert: Kairos will need the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission to approve the plans.

It’s a huge milestone in making Starship and the Super Heavy rocket a fully reusable system.

SpaceX’s Super Heavy booster successfully returned to the pad after liftoff, caught by the launch tower’s mechanical arms. It’s rather incredible — you should watch it . The milestone came during the fifth flight of the company’s Starship and is a huge step for the rocket’s planned reusability goals. Where Falcon 9 typically lands on a drone ship in the ocean, Super Heavy returned to its launch site and had to navigate into the narrow opening between the launch tower’s outstretched “chopsticks.” Just watch it!

