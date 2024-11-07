The Morning After: Our verdict on the PS5 Pro

Sony’s new beastly console is a niche product for PlayStation gamers who want the most premium experience. The PlayStation 5 Pro is the console equivalent of the iPhone Pro Max or the Kindle Signature but still cheaper than a PC gaming rig. It has a more powerful GPU, capable of offering 4K and 60 fps gaming, an AI upscaler to polish up textures, new ray tracing and a substantial 2TB SSD to store all your games. (No disc drive, however.) And, as you’ll read in our full review, the PS5’s back catalog has never looked better.

There are good arguments for not buying the PlayStation 5 Pro — it’s a beefed up midcycle console with base performance for $700 — but if you haven’t jumped on the PS5 bandwagon yet, it gives a solid no-compromise experience.

— Mat Smith

Due to ‘national security risks.’

Canada has ordered TikTok to shut down its operations in the country, citing unspecified “national security risks” posed by the company and its parent, ByteDance. Canada’s crackdown on TikTok follows a “multi-step national security review process” by its intelligence agencies, the government said in a statement. TikTok will be forced to “wind up” all business in the country, though the app won’t be banned.

It doesn’t stop.

Microsoft

A new AI feature, called Rewrite, is coming to Microsoft’s Notepad. It can rewrite sentences, change the tone and alter the length of text in Notepad — if you’re a Windows Insider. Even the Paint app is getting its own AI features: Generative Fill and Generative Erase. The new fill feature can edit and add visual features to your photos and drawings. You draw a box and input text to describe the image.

It appeared only briefly.

Google’s new AI prototype accidentally found its way to the public through the Chrome Web Store. It’s a little different to the Siris, Alexas and Geminis of this world, though. The store page described the Jarvis prototype as “a helpful companion that surfs the web for you” using web browsers to take care of common tasks, such as buying groceries, booking flights and researching topics. Google’s new AI can steer your browser for you, completing these simple tasks without manual human input.

