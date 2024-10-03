The Morning After: Oura's return to the smart ring fight

Oura’s next-gen ring appears to be an upgrade in every way. It features a sleeker design, longer battery life and smarter sensors to offer deeper insights for wearers. No more squarish edges; it’s a perfect ring this time. Oura says Ring 4 has 18 signal pathways, up from eight in the Gen3, which is paired with its new Smart Sensing algorithm.

Oura

New features include automatic heart rate and activity detection for up to 40 activities. It’ll land in six colors: Silver, Brushed Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Stealth and Black. All bar the Stealth is made of titanium. Oura Ring 4 is available to pre-order today, with shipping expected to begin on October 15, 2024. Prices start at $349.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Through an Instagram stream and publicly available information.

Two Harvard students used facial recognition tech and a large language model to unearth a subject’s name, occupation and other details. Their setup (dubbed I-XRAY) can use that information to pull data like addresses, phone numbers, family member details and partial social security numbers from various sources online.

In a demo video, AnhPhu Nguyen and Caine Ardayfio used the glasses to address people who appear to be strangers by name, discuss their work and bring up a place where they may have met in the past, based on information picked up. The students told 404 Media they developed I-XRAY to make people aware of what’s possible with current technology — they won’t release the code they used.

The long-awaited SUV is finally here.

Engadget

Following its first two cars of the same name, the Polestar 3 delivers what many of us were looking for. It’s a mass-market machine to fill the needs and wants of buyers looking for an all-electric SUV with proper dimensions — and yellow seat belts. After all the delays, we’ve got a test drive.

The new minimum price for a Model 3 is $42,500.

Tesla’s Model 3 Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive is no longer available in its online configurator. Electrek first reported on the absence of the cheapest option from the electric vehicle brand, with a price tag of $39,000. Now the Model 3 with Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive takes that title with a retail price of $42,500.

