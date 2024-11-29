The Morning After: The best Black Friday deals of 2024

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Let's cut to the chase. The chaos of Black Friday sales is here, and for the last week, we've been detangling the best deals on some of the best tech. We've got guides for specific categories, like cameras, Apple gear , gaming and more , but we've also pulled together 50(ish) of the best discounts right here .

After so many years of BF sales, mileage varies, but here are some of my cherry-picked highlights:

I already own four of those picks, so I'm regretting this Friday morning.

— Mat Smith

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The biggest tech stories you missed

Big robot dinosaurs and a very familiar art style.

Tencent Tencent

A post-apocalyptic world of humans in primitive-style garb battling giant dinosaur-like robots: We've definitely seen this before. This isn't another Horizon game from Guerrilla. Oh, no, no. This is an initial look at a game called Polaris Quest from a Tencent subsidiary. I mean, sure, we had Dinobots in the '80s, but this looks bafflingly close to Aloy's adventures. One image shows a trio of human characters using bows and spears to tackle a mammoth-style machine. Even the game's logo font looks like Horizon.

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Extra buttons and firmware tweaks add to the upgrade.

Engadget

CRKD's Nitro Deck turned my OLED Switch into an OLED Switch Lite, in a way. It added chunkier grips to both sides of the screen, a more logical USB-C charging passthrough and substantial triggers. It felt like a proper controller. The Nitro Deck+ is largely the same premise: a handheld deck for your Switch slate, no detachable Joy-Cons (and thus no drift) programmable buttons and — I hate to write this — a better hand feel.

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The Las Vegas Raiders going up against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs (10-1) host the Raiders (2-9) in a game the home team is unsurprisingly the favorite to win. But last holiday season, the two teams faced off at Christmas, and the Raiders dealt a win in a shocking upset — so anything could happen. The game kicks off at 3PM ET on Amazon Prime Video and locally on KSHB-TV 41 if you want to be retro about it / don't want to pay Amazon. You can tune into pregame coverage from 1:30PM ET.

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