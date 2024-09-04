The Morning After: The X TV app wobbles onto your big screen

The X TV app — teased earlier this year — is out in beta on Amazon Fire TVs, Google TVs and some LG sets. The short teaser video included in the beta app announcement shows a typical-looking streaming video interface sewn into what looks like Google’s version of the X app. There are rows of links to videos for the very small number of original videos on the platform, like content from SpaceX, Tesla and… Tucker Carlson. Naturally, there might (should?) be a bigger range of video once it gets out of beta, but if you’re not a Musk fan, you’re probably long divorced from X anyhow.

How to watch the new iPhone 16 unveiling at the September Apple event

Instagram Stories are getting comments

Bluesky added 2 million new users in a week following Brazil’s X ban

The source code is in the Android Open Source Project.

Strangely missing from last month's Google Pixel launch event, Android 15’s source code is finally out. Android 15 will be available on select Pixel models soon, with support for phones from Samsung, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus and Oppo coming in the next few months. Some of the more interesting features include smart volume adjustment and improved split-screen app access.

A grown-up, glowed-up foldable.

Google’s second foldable has arrived. The Pixel 9 Pro fold has refined hardware, superior cameras and a long-lasting battery. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s internal display has an almost square 1:1 aspect ratio, 8 inches wide diagonally, larger than its predecessor’s 7.6-inch panel. Google just needs to iron out a few software quirks — something we’re saying about most foldable.

Sony will refund everyone who bought the team shooter.

Developer Firewalk Studios says it’s taking Concord offline on September 6, just two weeks after its release, to “explore options, including those that will better reach our players.” You can no longer buy Concord digitally, and Sony will refund everyone who bought the $40 game. Game director Ryan Ellis wrote on the PlayStation Blog that the team recognized “aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended.” There are lots of reasons Concord didn’t take off, from its so-so gameplay and lack of captivating characters to heavyweight competition from other free-to-play team shooters, think Overwatch 2, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone and Sony’s own Destiny 2.

