The Morning After: X labeled an NPR story about Trump as ‘unsafe’

X briefly discouraged users from viewing a link to an NPR story about Donald Trump’s recent visit to Arlington National Cemetery. NPR reporter Stephen Fowler posted a link to a story in which he quoted an Army official who said an employee at Arlington National Cemetery was “abruptly pushed aside” during an event attended by Trump and members of his campaign earlier this week. Clicking on the story generated an X warning message saying, “this link may be unsafe.” It stated it could be malicious, violent, spammy or otherwise violate the platform’s rules. In a statement to an NPR reporter, an X spokesperson claimed the warning appeared due to a “false positive.” It’s now been removed.

It might be an innocent mistake, but X owner Musk has been a vocal supporter of Trump this election. Musk has also publicly feuded with NPR in the past — weird fight to pick — adding a “state-affiliated media” label to its account for several months last year. NPR hasn’t posted from its main account on X since the label was added.

— Mat Smith

The PS5 Pro could be announced in mid-September and will likely hit store shelves sometime during the holiday season, according to insider information published by VGC. First of all, it’ll actually be called the PS5 Pro, with the leaker claiming to have access to the packaging design, but they didn’t feel comfortable sharing copyrighted images. However, specs? We don’t know. Disc drive option? Maybe. Other leaks have hinted at the console’s power. A YouTuber leaked apparently official documentation from Sony that shared some of the console’s specifications, but the video was pulled down at Sony’s behest. It has also been rumored the GPU will have 33.5 teraflops versus the standard PS5’s 10.28 teraflops. Don’t expect a three-times more powerful console: Recent changes in AMD’s architecture make it difficult to directly compare teraflop numbers.

They could lead to crop-tending robots that sense subtle chemical reactions.

Researchers at Cornell University tapped into fungal mycelia to power a pair of proof-of-concept robots. Mycelia, the underground fungal network that can sprout mushrooms as its above-ground fruit, can sense light and chemical reactions and communicate through electrical signals. Researchers created two robots: a soft spider-like one and a four-wheeled buggy. The researchers used mycelia’s light-sensing abilities to control the machines using ultraviolet light.

The latest round in the Spotify vs. Apple battle concerns… volume. According to Spotify, Apple “discontinued the technology” on volume buttons for Spotify Connect. Yeah, it’s baffling.

Spotify Connect allows you to sync with speakers, TVs and other devices from inside the streaming app. It works with either Bluetooth or WiFi. Apple told Spotify it requires apps to integrate with HomePod to access the technology that controls the volume on iPhones. The streaming company added this issue doesn’t affect Bluetooth or AirPlay connections, nor does it impact Android users.

Nintendo has stopped offering repairs for the New Nintendo 3DS. Sure, it’s a decade old, but apparently Nintendo has simply run out of parts. Third-party repair platform iFixit currently has a stock of replacement parts and guides for the handheld in its online catalog. US customers can still take advantage of Nintendo’s repair service for late-model 3DS XLs. For now.

