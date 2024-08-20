The Morning After: Zoom can now handle one million simultaneous participants
Or: my worst nightmare.
Zoom just announced that webinar calls can now support up to one million simultaneous participants. This was after various political groups used the video conferencing platform to raise money for Vice President Kamala Harris’ election campaign. The company now offers various tiers for webinar calls that feature max capacities of 10,000 connections through to 500,000 and, of course, one million attendees — for a price. Booking a one-time webinar for a million people will set you back a cool $100,000.
Just check your mic is working, please...
— Mat Smith
The biggest stories you might have missed
Apple Podcasts gets a web interface for easier browsing and listening
Your library, top charts, subscriptions and more in your browser.
Apple Podcasts on the web has a look and feature set more like the company’s standalone app. The platform is accessible from any web device, with more tools beyond simply playing episodes — even if you don’t have a desktop or mobile app installed. Apple says even without an Apple log-in, you’ll still be able to browse and listen.
Waymo’s 6th-generation autonomous fleet has fewer sensors
But ‘without compromising safety.’
Alphabet’s Waymo has revealed its sixth-generation Driver system, with a more efficient sensor setup. Despite having a reduced camera and LiDAR sensor count, it maintains the same safety levels of past rides, the company says. This new system is built into Geely Zeekr EVs, following a collaboration announced back in 2021. It’s a… boxier ride. This is not a Jaguar.