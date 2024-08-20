The Morning After: Zoom can now handle one million simultaneous participants

Zoom just announced that webinar calls can now support up to one million simultaneous participants. This was after various political groups used the video conferencing platform to raise money for Vice President Kamala Harris’ election campaign. The company now offers various tiers for webinar calls that feature max capacities of 10,000 connections through to 500,000 and, of course, one million attendees — for a price. Booking a one-time webinar for a million people will set you back a cool $100,000.

Just check your mic is working, please...

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

Your library, top charts, subscriptions and more in your browser.

Apple Podcasts on the web has a look and feature set more like the company’s standalone app. The platform is accessible from any web device, with more tools beyond simply playing episodes — even if you don’t have a desktop or mobile app installed. Apple says even without an Apple log-in, you’ll still be able to browse and listen.

Continue reading.

But ‘without compromising safety.’

Waymo

Alphabet’s Waymo has revealed its sixth-generation Driver system, with a more efficient sensor setup. Despite having a reduced camera and LiDAR sensor count, it maintains the same safety levels of past rides, the company says. This new system is built into Geely Zeekr EVs, following a collaboration announced back in 2021. It’s a… boxier ride. This is not a Jaguar.

Continue reading.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.