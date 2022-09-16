A 'Genshin Impact' anime is on the way

Genshin Impact is one of the biggest gaming success stories of the last few years. Fans will have another way to enjoy the world of Teyvat at some point, as developer miHoYo has teamed up with animation studio Ufotable to create an anime based on the free-to-play action RPG.

Ufotable has worked on several other game-related projects . God Eater and Tales of Zestiria the X are both based on Bandai Namco properties, for instance. A concept trailer (which was spotted by IGN ) offers a peek at the art style Ufotable will employ this time around. As you might expect, the studio doesn't seem to veer too far away from the look of the game.

If anything, it's a little surprising that it took this long for an official Genshin Impact anime announcement. The developers took inspiration from anime in the first place and the game has long seemed primed for an adaptation.

Several other notable games have been turned into animated series in recent years. Cyberpunk 2077 spinoff Cyberpunk: Edgerunners hit Netflix just this week, while Arcane (which is based on League of Legends ), became the first animated streaming series to win an Emmy earlier this month.

It's not clear when or where fans will be able to watch the Genshin Impact anime. However, given that the trailer is only showing off the concept and it refers to the Ufotable collaboration as a long-term project, it might be quite a while before the first season debuts.