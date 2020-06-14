Get a Lenovo Smart Clock for $40 at Best Buy

We gave the Lenovo Smart Clock a score of 87 for wrapping Google Assistant and smart home controls in a stylish alarm clock. The “sunrise alarm” brightens the screen gently for thirty minutes before the alarm goes off to stir you awake gently. You can turn off your alarm by sleepily groaning “Stop” or by hitting the top of the clock. That’s pretty typical of this device; you have the choice of using either voice commands or the 4-inch touchscreen to accomplish most anything you want to do.

The Lenovo Smart Clock gives you the right amount of “smartness” for your bedside table. This device covers your essential bedroom routines, like playing Spotify while you’re getting dressed and finding out what’s on your agenda for the day. If you want to fall asleep to YouTube or make video calls from bed, you likely already have a device better suited to the task. This is a clock that remembers that it’s supposed to be a clock.

