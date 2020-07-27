'Ghost of Tsushima' update adds ultra-difficult 'Lethal' mode

If you’ve already plowed through Ghost of Tsushima and found it wasn’t enough of a challenge for you, developer Sucker Punch is releasing an update today that’ll add a new “Lethal” difficulty mode. As the name suggests, Lethal mode steps things up significantly over the “hard” level that was previously the most challenging option. Specifically, Sucker Punch says that enemy weapons are more deadly — but the flip side is that main character Jin’s katana is also more powerful to match. You won’t be a tank that can absorb unreasonable amounts of damage, but at least your enemies won’t either.
Additionally, enemies will be more aggressive and can detect you quicker, as well. The “parry” and “dodge” windows are smaller now, which means you’ll need to be more precise to pull those moves off successfully.