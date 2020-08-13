Gmail's updated workplace design rolls out on Android and the web

Back in July, Gmail users on Android started seeing a new tab at the bottom of the interface that gives them quick access to Meet video meetings. That tab bar could soon look a bit more crowded for G Suite users, now that the tech giant has started rolling out the workspace redesign it revealed back in July. The new design turns Gmail into a full-blown workplace collaboration suite with Chat, Docs, Rooms and Meet integration.

Users will get access to Google Chat and the company’s Slack-like group chat solution Rooms, aside from Meet, from within Gmail when they get the updated interface. They can simply switch tabs to go to the service they want to use. In addition, the workplace-oriented Gmail will allow them to open and co-edit documents without having to leave the application.