Gmail could be getting a huge workplace overhaul

Google’s major productivity theme this year seems to be consolidation. Last month, we learned it would be integrating Meet video chats into Gmail. But the company is apparently going even further for corporate users, Android Police reports. Developer Tahin Rahman came across photos from Google Cloud Next, the company’s current online event, which reveal that Google Chat, Docs, Rooms and Meet will get integrated into Gmail for Gsuite users.
The Information reported that Google was developing a “unified” app for business users back in January. Google has several productivity Cloud Next sessions scheduled for July 21st, so we’ll likely hear more about this redesign then. We’ve reached out to Google and will update if they confirm this leak.