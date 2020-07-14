Gmail could be getting a huge workplace overhaul

Google

It makes a lot of sense for Google to focus on Gmail as the lynchpin of its workplace collaboration suite. It’s the first thing many workers open up, and it’s a central location they return to every day. The screenshots show a simplified interface for moving between the different services: On iOS and Android, you’ll get four icons at the bottom of the screen, while on the web they’ll appear in Gmail’s left menu. Chat will let you have on-on-one conversations with colleagues, Rooms is Google’s solution for Slack-esque group chats, Meet, of course, is where you’ll go for video chats.

We’ve seen Google tackle business productivity in fits and starts over the years. Gsuite brings together the web apps consumers already use, but they’ve typically been siloed into their own screens. You have to go to another site to work on a document linked from a Gmail message, and open up yet another tab to have a video chat with a colleague. Judging from the screenshots, business users will be able to collaborate on a document, video chat and receive messages from others all in the same interface.



Rahman also notes some major upcoming features for Meet, many of which are catching up to other video chat services. You’ll be able to blur and change your background, track meeting attendance, and raise your hand to control the flow of conversation. Even Google is racing to keep up with Zoom, it seems.