Google is bringing Meet to the Gmail app for iOS and Android

Today, Google is bringing its Meet video calling service to the Gmail app on Android and iOS. In the coming weeks, mobile Gmail users will notice a new Meet tab in the app. There, users will find a schedule of upcoming meetings and be able to start or join calls with a tap.

This is part of Google’s recent Meet expansion. Last month, Google made Meet free to anyone with a Gmail account, and it made it easy to launch Google Meet via Gmail or Google Calendar on the web. Today’s update should make it just as easy to start or join a meeting from your phone. Google also recently rolled out a gallery-like tile layout that makes Google Meet better suited for video conferencing.