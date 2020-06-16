Latest in Gear

Image credit: d3sign via Getty Images

Google is bringing Meet to the Gmail app for iOS and Android

Google made the video calling service free to everyone last month.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
34m ago
d3sign via Getty Images

Today, Google is bringing its Meet video calling service to the Gmail app on Android and iOS. In the coming weeks, mobile Gmail users will notice a new Meet tab in the app. There, users will find a schedule of upcoming meetings and be able to start or join calls with a tap.

This is part of Google’s recent Meet expansion. Last month, Google made Meet free to anyone with a Gmail account, and it made it easy to launch Google Meet via Gmail or Google Calendar on the web. Today’s update should make it just as easy to start or join a meeting from your phone. Google also recently rolled out a gallery-like tile layout that makes Google Meet better suited for video conferencing.

Google Meet Gmail app
Google

If you’re not a G Suite customer (that is, if you’re using Google Meet for free), calls will be limited to 60 minutes, but Google says it won’t enforce this until after September 30th. And if you’d rather not have the Meet tab in your Gmail app, you can adjust your settings to remove it.

Like all video calling services, Meet has seen an uptick in users since the pandemic began. In late April, Google said it was adding roughly three million new users every day and its daily meeting participants surpassed 100 million. Also in April, Zoom usage peaked at over 300 million daily participants, and platforms from WhatsApp to Telegram and Facebook Workplace are racing to add and improve their video calling options.

