WhatsApp trials video calls with up to eight people

Video calling has taken on an important new focus in recent times, with the likes of Meet and Zoom seeing a surge in use as millions of people around the world stay at home. WhatsApp, which could previously only support up to four people on a video call, has been lagging in this respect, but the platform could be set to double that number.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp is about to roll out the option of having up to eight participants in a group voice or video call, although everyone will need the latest iOS or Android beta update installed to take part. There will be two ways to initiate a call. Either open a group and hit the call button — if there are more than four people in the group (the previous call limit), you’ll be asked which contacts you want to call. Or, you can hit “new group call” in the calls tab, and select which contacts you want to call. Whichever way you go about it, though, you won’t be able to include people if they’re not already saved in your phone’s contact list.