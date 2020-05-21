Latest in Gear

Image credit: Facebook

Facebook creates Workplace Rooms for professional video calls

It’s a business spin on Messenger Rooms.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
27m ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Facebook adds video calls to Workplace with Workplace Rooms.
Facebook

Last week, Facebook launched Messenger Rooms, a video chat service and potential Zoom competitor. Now, Facebook is bringing video chat to Workplace, its Slack alternative. Today, the company introduced Workplace Rooms, a “virtual meeting space,” where users can host video calls with up to 50 people. 

There’s no limit on how long the meetings can be, and you don’t need a Workplace account to join a call. Workplace users can create video call links from Workplace Chat, Groups, News Feed or Portal and share them in a chat, post, email or text. The feature also offers screen sharing for easy collaboration, and you can lock a room to prevent others from joining it -- no “zoombombing” here. You can also remove participants if necessary.

The move suggests that Facebook wants to compete with Zoom in both formal and informal settings. It’s also another dig at Slack, which added a Microsoft Teams video call option last month. According to Facebook, Workplace has five million paid users, an increase of two million since October, and Work Groups -- a type of Facebook Group for coworkers -- has over 20 million monthly active users after just six months.

Like all video chat services, Workplace Rooms will have to earn users’ trust, especially after Facebook’s string of privacy blunders and Zoom’s recent struggles with security. For what it’s worth, Facebook says a new link will be generated every time you create a new room, and links will expire.

In this article: facebook, workplace, workplace rooms, video calls, video calling, remote work, zoom, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

View
Original Xbox's complete source code leaked online

Original Xbox's complete source code leaked online

View
Snag discounted Nest routers in Google's Memorial Day sale

Snag discounted Nest routers in Google's Memorial Day sale

View
AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

View
Apple rolls out iOS 13.5 with COVID-19 features

Apple rolls out iOS 13.5 with COVID-19 features

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr