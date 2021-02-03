Google will give its AR features a boost with dual camera support

Google's augmented reality animals and other virtual 3D objects in Search could look more realistic on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in the coming days. The Google Play Services for AR app, which unlocks experiences built using the tech giant's ARCore SDK, has been updated with "Dual camera stereo depth on supported devices." AndroidPolice has spotted the change, along with the update to Google Developers' list of ARCore supported devices that show exactly which models will get dual camera support: the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL. The phones' notes say dual camera support "will be rolled out in the coming weeks."

As the publication notes, ARCore has only been making use of one camera despite the newest phones having quite a few of them. Using two cameras will give ARCore better depth perception, which could translate to more realistic placements for its AR objects. As those who've tried playing with Google's AR objects in Search know, they could be placed awkwardly at times, on surfaces where they obviously look like they don't belong. Google didn't say whether dual camera support will make its way to other devices, but it wouldn't come as a surprise if the Pixel 5 gets it in the future.