Google’s latest experimental app lets influencers host paid online events

Area 120, Google’s internal startup incubator, wants to give YouTubers and other influencers a platform to host paid online events. Fundo, its new app, allows those individuals to set up internet meet and greets and workshops with their fans. It gives hosts full control over how much it costs to attend an event, allowing them to offer free tickets if they so choose.

The software takes care of most of the logistics — including ticketing and livestreaming — so those influencers don’t have to use multiple apps just to get their fans on the same video call. One of its main safety features is that only those who have bought a ticket to a get together can attend.