Google is also improving the “find a time” feature. G Suite users will now be able to see potential guests’ calendars at once, that should make it easier to pick a time that works for everyone.

These updates may be especially helpful if you’re creating events on your iPad, now that Gmail finally works with the split view multitasking feature. Last year, Google also made it easier to create Calendar events with a web shortcut.

G Suite users on the Rapid Release schedule should see these latest changes in the next few days. Users with Scheduled Release domains will have access to the new features beginning July 23rd.