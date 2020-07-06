Gmail finally works with the iPad’s split-view multitasking

Gmail just made it a little easier to multitask on your iPad. You can now use the app in Split View, alongside Google Calendar or other iOS apps. That should make it easier to, for instance, check you schedule before you reply to an email or choose photos to drag into a message.

The feature is available immediately to all G Suite and personal Google Accounts. To enter Split View from Gmail, you’ll have to turn on multitasking on your iPad. Then, swipe up from the bottom of your screen, and drag the app you want to run alongside Gmail to the left or right edge of your screen.