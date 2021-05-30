Google Docs will let you overlay text on images like it's 1997

Google announced some major changes to Workspace at its recent I/O event, including deeper connections between its productivity and chat apps. But, while eye-catching improvements like "smart canvas" could potentially boost collaboration, some of its online tools still lack rudimentary functions. A new update aims to fix that by bringing a feature available on most word processors to Google Docs. Basically, you can now place an image in front of or behind text while editing a document.

When you click on an image, you'll see the new feature in the image options sidebar and in the "text wrapping" toolbar. The update also means that imported or exported Microsoft Word documents will keep the same formatting. According to Google, the feature should help you to better customize your documents regardless of the applications you use. Or, you could just use it to make memes.

Yes, it's odd that a function that's been available on Word for decades is only now arriving on Docs. Yet, the fact is most people are willing to overlook Google Docs' drawbacks purely because it's free. Addressing some of those limitations can't hurt, though, and should help to further expand its appeal.