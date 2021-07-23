Today's Google doodle is an anime-infused sports game

Google has gone all-out on today's doodle to mark the start of the Tokyo Olympics. Select the modified logo and you can play 'Doodle Champion Island Games,' an anime-infused title featuring sports mini-games. Google says it's the largest interactive doodle it's ever made.

You control Lucky the cat in a pixel-art landscape dotted with Japanese landmarks. Once you join one of several color-coded teams, you can take part in mini-games including table tennis and skateboarding. The controls are relatively straightforward, relying on various combinations of the arrow keys and spacebar. We won gold in the table tennis and pulled off kick-flips and fakies while skateboarding with ease. The doodle will stick around for the coming weeks, adding new games along the way.

The cut scenes are pretty lush, too. According to Google, the interactive doodle was made in collaboration with STUDIO4°C, the Tokyo-based animation house behind feature films like Tekkonkinkreet. It also worked on action-adventure puzzle game Catherine. You can find out more about Doodle Champion Island Games in the behind-the-scenes video below.