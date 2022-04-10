Google is revamping its Home app with a focus on customization

With the launch of new Nest devices, Google has updated its Home app with a raft of new features. The main takeaways are faster and easier pairing of smart devices with Matter, new customization and personalization options, improve interoperability between devices and a better Nest camera experience.

The updated Home app takes advantage of Google's Matter smart home standard (launching later this year), particularly the Fast Pair feature. On an Android phone, it'll automatically detect a Matter device and let you set it up quickly, avoiding the current process that's often slow and clunky. Google is also updating its Nest speakers, displays and routers to control Matter devices.

Google

It's prioritizing customization and personalization as well. Users will be able to create personalized views of devices, actions and automations, letting you see live Nest streams and confirm that doors are locked as soon as you open the app, for example. It's also porting over the Nest app's "Spaces" view that lets you group devices by categories like lights, cameras, thermostats and network devices in one view. Later, it'll add even more customization that lets you group together, say, pet cams, cat feeders and robovacs.

Another feature coming from the Nest app is the ability to see all your Nest wired and battery cameras (including Nest Doorbells) together in a single view. The new camera controller has a scrubbing option to help you find important moments in security footage, aided by machine learning. You can then label and organize them by type, person, package, vehicle, activity or animal.

Google

Automation is also front and center in the Home app via a new tab. You can see and control automated activities like a routine that turns lights off, locks doors and lowers the thermostat. It's also expanding Routines to more smart home devices so those can be automated too. And for users who want more granular control, Google is launching a new script editor early next year with over a 100 new features and capabilities.

Finally, Google plans to launch the Home app on Wear OS and the web. That'll let you see what's going on with a glance to your wrist, or view all your Nest camera and doorbell feeds on a web page, home.google.com. The new Google Home app will first appear in a public preview, while Google Home on Wear OS 3 will arrive next week. The Google Home website, meanwhile, will roll out "in a few weeks," the company said.