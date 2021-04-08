Google's virtual I/O developer conference kicks off on May 18

After canceling its I/O developer conference last year instead of hosting it virtually, Google is ready to bring back its I/O developer conference this year. The show will kick off May 18, according to 9to5Google after solving a series of puzzles from the Google Developers Twitter account. Engadget is still attempting to crack the puzzles to verify these dates (don't worry, we have our best minds on it), but we've also reached out to Google for confirmation.

Unsurprisingly, the event will be hosted online only, as we continue to wait out the end of the pandemic, but it will also be free to attend. In years past, Google has shown off upcoming builds of Android at I/O and previewed intriguing AI features like its conversational Duplex technology. While we don't quite know what to expect yet, it's very likely we will see more software news from the company as it prepares developers for what's coming to its platforms.

Though I/O usually focuses on software news, Google has also unveiled hardware on this show before so it's possible we might see some gadgets that the company wants to alert developers on. If you want to attend the show, 9to5Google reports that registration opens soon, so I'd suggest keeping an eye on Google's social media accounts, particularly the ones for Developers and Sundar Pichai.