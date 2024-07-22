Google isn’t killing third-party cookies in Chrome after all

Google won’t kill third-party cookies in Chrome after all, the company said on Monday. Instead, it will introduce a new experience in the browser that will allow users to make informed choices about their web browsing preferences, Google announced in a blog post . Killing cookies, Google said, would adversely impact online publishers and advertisers. This announcement marks a significant shift from Google's previous plans to phase out third-party cookies by early 2025.

“[We] are proposing an updated approach that elevates user choice,” wrote Anthony Chavez, vice president of Google’s Privacy Sandbox initiative. “Instead of deprecating third-party cookies, we would introduce a new experience in Chrome that lets people make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing, and they’d be able to adjust that choice at any time. We're discussing this new path with regulators, and will engage with the industry as we roll this out.”

Google will now focus on giving users more control over their browsing data, Chavez wrote. This includes additional privacy controls like IP Protection in Chrome's Incognito mode and ongoing improvements to Privacy Sandbox APIs.

Google’s decision provides a reprieve for advertisers and publishers who rely on cookies to target ads and measure performance. Over the past few years, the company’s plans to eliminate third-party cookies have been riding on a rollercoaster of delays and regulatory hurdles. Initially, Google aimed to phase out these cookies by the end of 2022, but the deadline was pushed to late 2024 and then to early 2025 due to various challenges and feedback from stakeholders, including advertisers, publishers, and regulatory bodies like the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

In January 2024, Google began rolling out a new feature called Tracking Protection, which restricts third-party cookies by default for 1% of Chrome users globally. This move was perceived as the first step towards killing cookies completely. However, concerns and criticism about the readiness and effectiveness of Google's Privacy Sandbox, a collection of APIs designed to replace third-party cookies, prompted further delays.