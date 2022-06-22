Google makes it easier to find and support LGBTQ+ owned businesses

A new label for queer-owned businesses will appear on Search and Maps.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|06.22.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
June 22, 2022 2:52 PM
In this article: news, gear, google maps, google search, gender, google, sexuality
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Pride flags hang outside Julius' in the West Village on June 22, 2020 in New York City. Pride Week in New York City usually brings an influx in business to gay and lesbian bars throughout the city. This year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most Pride events have been canceled and bars remain closed in accordance with city restrictions. Last year's Pride parade drew an estimated four million people. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Google has introduced a label that will allow a business to make it clear that it's LGBTQ+ owned. That should help users to find and support queer businesses in their community via Search and Maps. Merchants in the US with a verified Google business profile can add the LGBTQ+ owned label starting today.

LGBTQ+ owned business label on Google Maps
Google

The update comes during Pride Month and is the latest effort by Google to support diverse and inclusive businesses. Google Maps previously rolled out labels for Black-owned, Latinx-owned, veteran-owned and women-owned merchants. In 2018, the company added a way for business owners to show that their establishment is LGBTQ-friendly and/or a safe place for trans folks. As The Verge notes, Yelp introduced a similar LGBTQ+ business label label last year.

On a support page for business identity attributes, Google notes that it doesn't tolerate harassment or abuse of its retail partners. It said its abuse teams will act promptly to tackle mistreatment, such as harassing user reviews. Earlier this year, the company laid out some of the steps it takes to detect and combat review bombing in Maps. These measures may not protect LGBTQ+ businesses from in-person harassment, though Google seems to be doing what it can to safeguard their online reputations from bad actors.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget