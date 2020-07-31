Google makes it easier to find Black-owned businesses in Maps and Search

Google is making it easier for buyers and customers to find Black-owned businesses to support. The tech giant has introduced a Black-owned attribute merchants based in the US can add to their profile, so long as they’re verified. Google will then put the new icon alongside any other attribute business owners choose to display on the Highlights section of their profile.

The company gives entrepreneurs a way to proudly display what their businesses have to offer through those attributes. Owners can, for instance, choose to show that their organizations are “Woman-led” or that their establishments are “LGBTQ-friendly” to make potential customers feel more at ease about supporting or visiting them. Anybody looking them up will then be able to see those attributes in Search and Maps.