Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google makes it easier to find Black-owned businesses in Maps and Search

The company vowed to support Black-led businesses last month.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
68 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Google
Google

Sponsored Links

Google is making it easier for buyers and customers to find Black-owned businesses to support. The tech giant has introduced a Black-owned attribute merchants based in the US can add to their profile, so long as they’re verified. Google will then put the new icon alongside any other attribute business owners choose to display on the Highlights section of their profile.

The company gives entrepreneurs a way to proudly display what their businesses have to offer through those attributes. Owners can, for instance, choose to show that their organizations are “Woman-led” or that their establishments are “LGBTQ-friendly” to make potential customers feel more at ease about supporting or visiting them. Anybody looking them up will then be able to see those attributes in Search and Maps.

Google has teamed up with the US Black Chambers, Inc, which empowers Black-owned businesses through resources and initiatives, to spread awareness about the new attribute. Google and the organization plan to train Black business owners on how to be more visible on the search engine using My Business and Analytics.

This move comes a month after the company announced its racial equality initiative. Google chief Sundar Pichai revealed back then that Google will contribute $175 million toward creating economic opportunities for Black businesses and workers. As part of that initiative, Google for Startups has also unveiled its inaugural Accelerator for Black Founders class. Twelve black founders will train under Google and other industry experts on technical challenges, business growth and outside investment opportunities to help them grow their organizations.

In this article: Google, black-owned attribute, Search, Maps, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
68 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Avengers: Endgame' directors will make Netflix's most expensive film yet

'Avengers: Endgame' directors will make Netflix's most expensive film yet

View
'Halo Infinite' team on graphics criticism: 'we do have work to do'

'Halo Infinite' team on graphics criticism: 'we do have work to do'

View
After Starship test fire, Elon Musk expects 150-meter hop 'soon'

After Starship test fire, Elon Musk expects 150-meter hop 'soon'

View
Apple confirms its new iPhones will be delayed by a 'few weeks'

Apple confirms its new iPhones will be delayed by a 'few weeks'

View
Google tightens Chrome's autofill security with biometric checks

Google tightens Chrome's autofill security with biometric checks

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr