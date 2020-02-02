Google's racial equity push includes $175 million for Black businesses

Google’s commitment to supporting the Black community will extend well beyond YouTube’s $100 million fund. Google and Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai has unveiled a racial equity initiative that, among other things, will contribute a total of $175 million toward creating economic opportunities for Black businesses and workers.
Most, $100 million, will go toward funding participation for Black-led capital firms, startups and entrepreneurial organizations. Another $50 million will go to financing and grants for small businesses thanks to help from the Opportunity Finance Network. The company will also devote $15 million to worker training through allies like the National Urban League, and at least $10 million to improve access to “education, equipment and economic opportunities” for developers.