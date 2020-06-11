YouTube will 'amplify' Black creators with a $100 million fund

In an attempt to “amplify” Black voices and perspectives, YouTube is creating a $100 million, multi-year fund dedicated to Black creators, artists and their stories. It’s not clear exactly how that money will be spent, but YouTube plans to “elevate” content like “Bear Witness, Take Action,” a live stream fundraising event scheduled for June 13th. The platform has also pledged to highlight racial justice issues on its Spotlight channel through the month of June.

“Building on our work over the past several years, we’re taking this moment to examine how our policies and products are working for everyone ⁠— but specifically for the Black community ⁠— and close any gaps,” CEO Susan Wojcicki wrote in a mid-year update announcing the $100 million fund. “And more broadly, we will work to ensure Black users, artists, and creators can share their stories and be protected from hateful, white supremacist, and bullying content.”