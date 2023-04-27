Google Meet now offers 1080p video calls

Right now, it's only available on the web for paid subscribers.

Google Meet is rolling out 1080p resolution to give users a crisper image on their next video call. The update brings the company in-line with its competitors, Zoom and Microsoft Teams, who already offer calls in full HD. Previously, the best quality you could get on a Google Meet video call was 720p.

The update has limited reach, as it's web-only for now, requires a camera with 1080p capabilities and is limited to two-person meetings. It's also only available for paid Google Meet versions, such as Google Workspace Business Standard or Plus and Enterprise Starter, Standard, Plus and Essential. Google One subscribers can also access the higher resolution if they have at least 2TB of storage on their device.

Qualifying customers will have to upgrade their resolution on Google Meet manually, as it's off by default. The process is pretty simple: When you login to a new Google Meet video call, a popup will appear from the change button (labelled with three vertical dots) stating, "Let people see you in full HD" alongside information about the update. You can then choose to turn it on or dismiss the notification. Either way, you can change your resolution at any time by clicking that button, then settings, video and finally choosing from the resolution dropdown choices.

The option for higher resolution calls follows other recent Google Meet updates, like emoji reactions and automatic transcriptions.

Google Meet will roll out 1080p resolution for customers with rapid release domains in the next two weeks and for those with scheduled release domains by May 19th.