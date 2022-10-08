Google's Nest WiFi Pro arrives with faster speeds and new high-gloss design

As expected, Google has unveiled the Nest WiFi Pro mesh router system with a new glossy design, faster WiFi 6E speeds and a simple setup. It will also work as a Matter hub once Google's new smart home protocol launches, but it's a bit more expensive than the current Nest WiFi router.

The Nest WiFi Pro has a similar rounded shape to the last model, but uses a high-gloss material "inspired by ceramics" with over 60 percent recycled materials by weight, Google said. It looks really shiny in the press images compared to the WiFi Nest, which has a softer matte finish. It comes in four earth tone-inspired colors, "Snow," "Linen," "Fog" and "Lemongrass," in order to blend in with most homes.

A key feature is the tri-band WiFi 6E protocol, which uses the less crowded 6Ghz band and provides "a faster and more direct path to the most reliable internet connection," according to Google. The result is up to double the speeds and support for the latest smartphones and other devices that also use WiFi 6E. To keep things running quickly, it also analyzes network performance and optimizes connections, prioritizing high-bandwidth activities like video calls or streaming.

Google

Google is also promising a simple setup, with step-by-step instructions and proactive scans that can catch connection issues and notify you in the new Google Home app. Plus, you can manage screen time and security for your kids with WiFi scheduling and the ability to block unsafe content.

The Nest WiFi Pro works with most connected smart home devices, with enough speed to handle video calls, 4K videos and security camera feeds all at once. A single router covers 2,200 square feet, according to Google. It includes a built-in Thread border router to connect smart home devices using a low-power mesh. And it will support Google's new Matter smart home protocol when it launches later this year.

For all that, you'll pay more than the current Nest WiFi device. It costs $200 for a one-pack (compared to $169 for the current Nest WiFi router), $300 for a two-pack and $400 for a three-pack. Pre-orders are now open, and it'll start shipping on October 27th.