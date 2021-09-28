Google Photos will deliver as many prints as you like to your home

Google is expanding its printing options for Photos, including more flexibility for ordering prints to your home. Until now, the only way to get prints of your images directly from Google was to use the AI-driven premium print service, which can automatically select 10 of your best images each month and send them to you. Otherwise, you'd have to pick them up from a CVS, Walgreens or Walmart. Now, though, you can order and receive as many prints as you want at your casa.

In addition, there are more size options for Google Photos prints and canvases. Along with the previous 4x6-inch, 5x7 and 8x10 formats, Google can now print and send your photos in 11x14, 12x18, 16x20 and 20x30. It will add more canvas sizes in the next few weeks as well. You'll be able to order canvases in 8x10, 16x16, 20x30, 24x36, 30x40 and 36x36.