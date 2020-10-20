Google revives its AI-fueled photo printing service

Google just made good on its promise to bring back its AI-based Photos printing service, and this time it’s more affordable. The upcoming premium print series will once again have machine learning select your 10 best photos each month, but you’ll now pay a slightly more affordable $7 per month (shipping already included) to get hard copies instead of the previous $8. Like before, you can skip a given month if life hasn’t been eventful enough to capture interesting snapshots.

The printing subscription should be available later in October.