Google will shut down its AI-guided Photos printing service on June 30th

Google’s automated Photos printing service wasn’t long for this world — at least, not in its first incarnation. Droid Life has learned (via The Verge) that Google is shutting down the AI-guided trial service on June 30th. It didn’t say what prompted the closure in a notice to members, but it said it hoped to “evolve this feature” and make it “more widely available.” This isn’t the end, then, even if the service is likely to change.

The $8 per month trial had AI pick your 10 best pictures (prioritized by faces, landscapes or a mix) and print them on 4x6 cardstock, with edits if you preferred. They were meant to be gifts, or just fond memories if you wanted more than just digital copies. Google didn’t have the best timing, however. The service became public knowledge in February, just a month before much of the world entered pandemic lockdowns — it’s hard to justify spending money on a photo service when you can’t socialize or travel. If there is a follow-up service, it might have to wait.