Latest in Gear

Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google will shut down its AI-guided Photos printing service on June 30th

It might not be the end.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
25m ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Google VP and General Manager for Camera and AR products Aparna Chennapragada speaks during the keynote address at the 2019 Google I/O conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 07, 2019 in Mountain View, California. The annual Google I/O Conference runs through May 8. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google’s automated Photos printing service wasn’t long for this world — at least, not in its first incarnation. Droid Life has learned (via The Verge) that Google is shutting down the AI-guided trial service on June 30th. It didn’t say what prompted the closure in a notice to members, but it said it hoped to “evolve this feature” and make it “more widely available.” This isn’t the end, then, even if the service is likely to change.

The $8 per month trial had AI pick your 10 best pictures (prioritized by faces, landscapes or a mix) and print them on 4x6 cardstock, with edits if you preferred. They were meant to be gifts, or just fond memories if you wanted more than just digital copies. Google didn’t have the best timing, however. The service became public knowledge in February, just a month before much of the world entered pandemic lockdowns — it’s hard to justify spending money on a photo service when you can’t socialize or travel. If there is a follow-up service, it might have to wait.

In this article: google photos, internet, Services, photos, Google, AI, artificial intelligence, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Tesla's solar panels are now more efficient and affordable

Tesla's solar panels are now more efficient and affordable

View
Samsung Blu-ray players are trapped in a startup loop

Samsung Blu-ray players are trapped in a startup loop

View
Scientists confirm the basis of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity

Scientists confirm the basis of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity

View
Basecamp CEO says Apple App Store issue is about 'absence of choice'

Basecamp CEO says Apple App Store issue is about 'absence of choice'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr