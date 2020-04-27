Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Google's redesigned Pixel Buds are now available for $179

The wait is over.
Billy Steele
1h ago
The company completely overhauled its Google Assistant earbuds to make something worth your money.
Engadget

If you’ve been waiting since October to get your hands on Google’s retooled Pixel Buds, today is your chance. The true wireless earbuds that offer hands-free access to Google Assistant are now available directly from the Google Store or retailers like Best Buy, AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon and Walmart (coming to Target in early May). For now, the $179 earbuds are only shipping in Clearly White, but Google plans to release Almost Black, Quite Mint and Oh So Orange color options “in the coming months.”

As a refresher, the redesigned Pixel Buds are noticeably smaller than their predecessor as the former two-part design is gone. And because of that, these new earbuds have a better fit and are more comfortable. They stay in place and provide improved noise isolation. In addition to being able to summon Google Assistant with only a voice cue, the new Pixel Buds also offer real-time translation in over 40 languages and an Adaptive Sound tool that automatically adjusts volume when you enter a noisy area.

Google promises five hours of battery life on the earbuds themselves with an additional 19 hours inside the included wireless charging case. There’s also a quick-charge feature that will give you two hours of listening time in 10 minutes. To top it all off, deep integration with Pixel phones and other Android devices means the Pixel Buds pair quickly — within seconds of you flipping open the case.

For our detailed impressions of the Pixel Buds, check out our full review right here.

