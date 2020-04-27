Google's redesigned Pixel Buds are now available for $179

If you’ve been waiting since October to get your hands on Google’s retooled Pixel Buds, today is your chance. The true wireless earbuds that offer hands-free access to Google Assistant are now available directly from the Google Store or retailers like Best Buy, AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon and Walmart (coming to Target in early May). For now, the $179 earbuds are only shipping in Clearly White, but Google plans to release Almost Black, Quite Mint and Oh So Orange color options “in the coming months.”

As a refresher, the redesigned Pixel Buds are noticeably smaller than their predecessor as the former two-part design is gone. And because of that, these new earbuds have a better fit and are more comfortable. They stay in place and provide improved noise isolation. In addition to being able to summon Google Assistant with only a voice cue, the new Pixel Buds also offer real-time translation in over 40 languages and an Adaptive Sound tool that automatically adjusts volume when you enter a noisy area.