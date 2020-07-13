Google's true wireless Pixel Buds are now available outside of the US

A few months after Google released its second-generation Pixel Buds in the US, they’re now on sale in some other countries. Folks in Canada, the UK, Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Singapore and Spain are among those who can get their hands on them from the Google Store.

Color availability varies by territory for the time being. You’ll only be able to pick them up in white in most countries for now, but people in the UK (£179) and Canada (CAD$239) can opt for a black facade. Canadians can snag the mint version as well. Google said in a tweet that more colors are on the way next month.