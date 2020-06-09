Latest in Gear

Google is working on Bluetooth fixes for the Pixel Buds

Audio cutouts have affected some units since the headphones came out.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
Since the redesigned Pixel Buds came out in late April, some people have had issues with the audio from the second-generation wireless earbuds cutting out. Google acknowledged the problem and said it's working on a fix, according to a forum post first spotted by 9to5Google

"I just wanted to let all of you know that we've heard you," said a Google employee on the company's support website. They added, "our team will be rolling out software updates in the coming weeks to improve Bluetooth stability and connectivity." However, the employee didn't provide an exact date for when Pixel Buds owners can expect those fixes to roll out.

For most people who have experienced the issue, what they notice is a one- to two-second audio pause when they turn their head while wearing the earbuds. Those same cutouts can also happen when the person cups their hand over their ear. It can affect either one or both of the earbuds. A firmware update Google released in May doesn't appear to have done anything to alleviate the issue, and it can ever persist after someone replaces their current pair. 

Pixel devices have had a history of Bluetooth-related problems. With the Pixel 3, for instance, it was sometimes difficult to pair the phone with other Bluetooth-capable devices. So it's a shame to see Bluetooth issues sidetrack another Google device, particularly one we thought was a significant improvement on the company's previous efforts. That said, it's reassuring Google is working on a fix. 

