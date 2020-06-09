Google is working on Bluetooth fixes for the Pixel Buds

Since the redesigned Pixel Buds came out in late April, some people have had issues with the audio from the second-generation wireless earbuds cutting out. Google acknowledged the problem and said it's working on a fix, according to a forum post first spotted by 9to5Google.

"I just wanted to let all of you know that we've heard you," said a Google employee on the company's support website. They added, "our team will be rolling out software updates in the coming weeks to improve Bluetooth stability and connectivity." However, the employee didn't provide an exact date for when Pixel Buds owners can expect those fixes to roll out.