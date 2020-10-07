Google's updated WiFi router starts at $99, or $199 for a 3-pack

Just because Google released a Nest WiFi router last year doesn’t mean it’s retiring the one it launched back in 2016. In fact, the tech giant has given the original Google WiFi router a refresh and a new price point for those looking to boost their home coverage. The new Google WiFi router is now available on the company’s store with prices starting at $99 for a single device and $199 for a three-pack. If you’ll recall, the router’s launch prices were $129 for a single device and $299 for three.

Like the original model, a single router can cover up to 1,500 square feet while a three-pack can cover 4,500. The new model still looks like a white puck like its predecessor did, but its G logo is now engraved. It also comes with a 15W barrel jack plug — similar to the Nest speakers’ — instead of a USB-C port, and almost half the weight of its plastic parts is made of recycled material.